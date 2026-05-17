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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 17

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Yelich has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .291 BA, .350 OBP and .418 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 12, when he went 0 for 4 against the Padres.

Bailey Ober (4-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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