Christian Yelich And Brewers Take On Royals On April 3

Yelich is hitting for a .381 BA, .435 OBP and .524 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .959 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs (9th in MLB). Yelich has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Luinder Avila makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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