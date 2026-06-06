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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 6

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Yelich has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .444 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 26 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Yelich has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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