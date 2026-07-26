Christian Yelich And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 26

Yelich is hitting for a .243 BA, .327 OBP and .397 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 44 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. Yelich has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 7.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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