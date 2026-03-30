FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On March 30

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Yelich has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich had a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 88 runs. In 644 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). Yelich recorded 16 steals on 22 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News