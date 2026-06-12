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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Phillies On June 12

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Yelich has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .435 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 30 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Yelich has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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