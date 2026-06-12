Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Phillies On June 12

Yelich is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .435 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 30 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Yelich has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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