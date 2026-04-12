Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Nationals On April 12

Yelich is hitting for a .327 BA, .389 OBP and .469 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 10 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.