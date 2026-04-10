Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Nationals On April 10

Yelich is hitting for a .372 BA, .413 OBP and .535 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored 10 runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs (17th in MLB). Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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