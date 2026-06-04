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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Giants On June 4

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Yelich has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .284 BA, .357 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 23 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Yelich has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (2-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.59 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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