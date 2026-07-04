Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On July 4

Yelich is hitting for a .248 BA, .333 OBP and .379 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 39 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs. Yelich has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.