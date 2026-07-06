Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 6

Yelich is hitting for a .243 BA, .326 OBP and .383 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 40 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. Yelich has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 4.80 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.