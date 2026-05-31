Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Astros On May 31

Yelich is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .460 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 18 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.17 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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