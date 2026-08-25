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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 25

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Walker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .309 OBP and .438 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 62 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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