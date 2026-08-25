Christian Walker And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 25

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .309 OBP and .438 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 62 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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