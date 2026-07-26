Christian Walker And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .307 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 51 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.