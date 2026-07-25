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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On White Sox On July 25

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .308 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 51 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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