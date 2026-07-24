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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 24

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .309 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 50 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Davis Martin (9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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