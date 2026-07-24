Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 24

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .309 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 50 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Davis Martin (9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

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