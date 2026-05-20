Christian Walker And Astros Face Twins On May 20

Walker is hitting for a .261 BA, .337 OBP and .500 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 27 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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