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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 19

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 27 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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