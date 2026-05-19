Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 19

Walker is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 27 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.