Christian Walker And Astros Take On Twins On June 30

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .307 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 45 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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