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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Twins On June 30

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .307 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 45 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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