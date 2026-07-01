Christian Walker And Astros Take On Twins On July 1

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .309 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 45 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (6-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.