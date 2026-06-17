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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Tigers On June 17

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .245 BA, .316 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 42 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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