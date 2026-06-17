Christian Walker And Astros Take On Tigers On June 17

Walker is hitting for a .245 BA, .316 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 42 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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