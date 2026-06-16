Christian Walker And Astros Take On Tigers On June 16

Walker is hitting for a .245 BA, .314 OBP and .496 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 42 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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