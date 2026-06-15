Christian Walker And Astros Play Tigers On June 15

Walker is hitting for a .247 BA, .314 OBP and .502 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 41 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Troy Melton (3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

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