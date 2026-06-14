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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Royals On June 14

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .247 BA, .315 OBP and .506 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 41 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (5th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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