Christian Walker And Astros Take On Royals On June 13

Walker is hitting for a .248 BA, .317 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 40 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (3-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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