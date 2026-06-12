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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Royals On June 12

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .249 BA, .319 OBP and .494 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 39 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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