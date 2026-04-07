Christian Walker And Astros Play Rockies On April 7

Walker is hitting for a .333 BA, .404 OBP and .619 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.023, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs (4th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

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