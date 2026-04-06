Christian Walker And Astros Face Rockies On April 6

Walker is hitting for a .324 BA, .405 OBP and .649 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.053, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs (4th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Ryan Feltner (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

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