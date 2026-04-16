Christian Walker And Astros Face Rockies On April 16

Walker is hitting for a .303 BA, .382 OBP and .576 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .957, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Juan Mejia will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

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