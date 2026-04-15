Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Walker is hitting for a .313 BA, .389 OBP and .594 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs (8th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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