Christian Walker And Astros Face Rockies On April 14

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .368 OBP and .533 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 10 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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