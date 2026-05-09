Christian Walker And Astros Take On Reds On May 9

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .369 OBP and .549 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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