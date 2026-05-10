Christian Walker And Astros Play Reds On May 10

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .360 OBP and .534 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 24 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (1-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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