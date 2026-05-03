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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Red Sox On May 3

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .309 BA, .386 OBP and .577 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs (11th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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