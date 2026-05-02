Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 2

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .370 OBP and .546 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs (17th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Connelly Early (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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