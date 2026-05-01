Christian Walker And Astros Take On Red Sox On May 1

Walker is hitting for a .293 BA, .366 OBP and .552 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jake Bennett makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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