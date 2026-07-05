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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rays On July 5

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Walker has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .312 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 46 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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