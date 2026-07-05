Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rays On July 5

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .312 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 46 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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