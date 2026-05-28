Christian Walker And Astros Play Rangers On May 28

Walker is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .519 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 33 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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