Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rangers On May 17

Walker is hitting for a .266 BA, .342 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 27 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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