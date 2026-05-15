Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 15

Walker is hitting for a .270 BA, .344 OBP and .515 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 26 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Jack Leiter (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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