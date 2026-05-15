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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 15

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .270 BA, .344 OBP and .515 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 26 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Jack Leiter (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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