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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Rangers On July 12

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Walker has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .239 BA, .313 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 50 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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