Christian Walker And Astros Play Rangers On July 10

Walker is hitting for a .242 BA, .318 OBP and .473 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 49 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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