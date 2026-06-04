Christian Walker And Astros Face Pirates On June 4

Walker is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .498 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 37 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Jared Jones (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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