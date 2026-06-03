Christian Walker And Astros Play Pirates On June 3

Walker is hitting for a .248 BA, .321 OBP and .504 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 36 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.89 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.