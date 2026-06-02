Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Pirates On June 2

Walker is hitting for a .249 BA, .324 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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