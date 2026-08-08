Christian Walker And Astros Take On Padres On Aug. 8

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .318 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 58 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.45 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

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