Christian Walker And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 7

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 58 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Padres will send Robbie Ray (10-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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