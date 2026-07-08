Christian Walker And Astros Take On Nationals On July 8

Walker is hitting for a .242 BA, .319 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 49 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (17th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (9-2) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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