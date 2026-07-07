Christian Walker And Astros Take On Nationals On July 7

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .312 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 47 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.