Christian Walker And Astros Play Nationals On July 6

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .311 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 47 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (15th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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